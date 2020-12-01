Malaki Branham, a shooting guard from Akron who committed to Ohio State in July, has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Branham chose the Buckeyes over a final list of schools that included Alabama, Baylor and Marquette, among others. The 6-foot-5 wing attends St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, the prep alma mater of LeBron James.

Ohio State remains in the running for fellow SI All-American candidate Charles Bediako, a center from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The 6-foot-11 big man is also considering Duke, Michigan, Texas and Alabama.

No other uncommitted prospects who made the cut list the Buckeyes among their top college choices.

Sports Illustrated's final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.