The Simeon Wilcher Blog: Awaiting Season, Virtual Learning, Triple-Double Goals and More

Roselle (N.J.) Catholic point guard Simeon Wilcher is arguably the floor general in the 2023 class with a who’s who list of potential college suitors all giving spirited chase. Wilcher has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, Simeon Wilcher here kicking off my first blog with Sports Illustrated.

Just like every other player, I think right now, I’m just ready for the season to start!

We start practicing on January 11, and I can’t wait!

RELATED: SI99's Next Best Point Guards in 2021

We’ve played a couple fall league games but not too many. Those were my first actual games with referees and all since the high school season ended last year, so that was fun to be back out there.

I feel like our team is gonna be really good this season; we’ve got a lot of strong pieces and I’m confident that we can make a lot of noise.

I wasn’t rusty at all; I played really well because I’ve been working hard this whole time. On Sundays we do a competitive open run with the coaches being the refs and everything like that.

I feel like my game has grown a lot in the pandemic; my jump shot got better, my body is a lot better and I’m a lot stronger. I’m taller too.

I’m about 6-5 now, so a lot of things are better going into this season.

My biggest individual goal is to average a triple-double this season; I definitely feel like it’s attainable for me.

I really like to compete on the defensive end, so I want one of the categories to be steals. I’ve put in a lot of work, and I’m more confident than ever.

The whole basketball team is virtual, so school is a lot different for me.

It’s good and bad, but I’m adjusting to it. I definitely prefer face-to-face, but this is just where we’re all at right now.

My favorite class would either have to be History or Religion; I’m doing a good job of staying on top of my grades because that’s really important to me.

RELATED: The SI99 Basketball Rankings

My recruitment is different with COVID and all, but I know things will pick up when we start playing. The most recent schools to reach out to my coach are Kansas and UConn.

We’ve also heard from Iowa, Illinois, Oregon State, Wake Forest, Oregon, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Xavier, St. John’s, Auburn, Miami and a couple others.

Like most guys my age, I listen to a lot of music. I feel like I listen to a lot of different types of music; it’s just about whatever I like.

I like to read a lot too.

The most recent book I read was “The Coffee Bean.”

Great read! I would recommend it.

OK everybody thanks again for reading my first blog; I hope that everyone stays safe and keep your head up because it’s gonna get better.

Let’s keep the positive energy, and with that in mind I want to send my prayers and positive energy to Keyontae Johnson and his family. I hate that he’s going through that, but I’m pulling for him and pray he makes a full recovery.

Check back soon for my next blog and Merry Christmas!

Don’t forget to follow Simeon Wilcher:

Twitter: @SimeonWilcher