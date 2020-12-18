SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Next-Best Point Guards

The full SI99 was unveiled nearly two weeks ago, and positional rankings of the best senior basketball players in the country were rolled out shortly thereafter. But not every SI All-American candidate can rank top-five at his position, leaving tens of talented prospects on the cusp of both further nationwide recognition and personal bragging rights among their peers from the high school class of 2021.

Though the players highlighted below currently fall outside of SI's five best point guards, it's clear they possess the potential to crash that party by season's end.

Jalen Warley, Westtown School (Westchester, Pa.)

College: Florida State

At 6-foot-5, Warley boasts the length to exploit size mismatches offensively and defend multiple positions on the other end. He has the natural feel and playmaking chops needed to play point guard full-time, but Florida State will get the most of out Warley's versatility as a scorer and defender by toggling him between backcourt spots.

Zaon Collins, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

College: UNLV

Collins (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) lacks the top-flight athleticism and consistent long-range shooting ability needed to make up for his relative lack of size. But as a heady, competitive floor general who thrives in transition, Collins should make an immediate impact for his hometown Runnin' Rebels.

Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood Catholic (Warminster, Pa.)

College: Connecticut

Diggins seems poised to be next in a long line of shifty, scrappy ball handlers who put up big numbers at Connecticut. He has a quick, compact release on his jumper and a lightning first step, attributes that will help him see the floor early with the Huskies at either backcourt spot.

Nolan Hickman, Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

College: Kentucky

Hickman picked up his Kentucky offer on the spot last February, shining in a game that John Calipari attended to watch Paolo Banchero. Expect the 6-foot-2 floor general to justify his late rise up the class of 2021 rankings by taking the reins of UK's offense as a freshman, showing off his impressive blend of functional athleticism and all-around maturity on both ends.

Isael Silva, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

College: Stanford

Silva compensates for merely average athleticism with size, shooting versatility and the playmaking ingenuity reserved for pure point guards. He'll make an immediate impact at Stanford, and has the chance to emerge as one of college basketball's premier playmakers before his time in Palo Alto is finished.