SI All-American's Poster of the Week: Tyler Stone

It’s the momentum shift, the power in the aftermath, the eye-widening reaction of the crowd just before they let out a collective “ooh,” it’s art, makes sense that it’s referred to as a poster.

Dunking over the top of an opposing player is, arguably, the top highlight in sports, but certainly the hardwood.

Each week SI All-American will highlight that feat by scouring the country to find the top poster and crown that player with our Poster of the Week award.

This week, Joshua (Texas) guard Tyler Stone takes home the title.

In a recent game against Ennis (Texas), Stone, who doubles as a star wideout on the Owls’ football team, darted down the court on a fast break, took flight from the middle of the lane and soared to the hoop for a two-handed flush, which subsequently shattered the backboard.

Pandemonium ensued amidst the limited crowd, courtesy of the pandemic. Even one of the game’s referees couldn’t help but to give Stone his props, grabbing his head in disbelief before slapping him a hi-five.

Stone's dunk tied the game at 42, but as a result of the backboard destruction the game had to be moved to the adjacent gym.

Joshua went on to win the game 70-62 over Ennis.

