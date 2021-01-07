SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American's Poster of the Week: Tyler Stone

Jason Jordan

It’s the momentum shift, the power in the aftermath, the eye-widening reaction of the crowd just before they let out a collective “ooh,” it’s art, makes sense that it’s referred to as a poster.

Dunking over the top of an opposing player is, arguably, the top highlight in sports, but certainly the hardwood.

RELATED: Poster of the Week - Tennessee commit Kennedy Chandler takes home the hardware

Each week SI All-American will highlight that feat by scouring the country to find the top poster and crown that player with our Poster of the Week award.

This week, Joshua (Texas) guard Tyler Stone takes home the title.

In a recent game against Ennis (Texas), Stone, who doubles as a star wideout on the Owls’ football team, darted down the court on a fast break, took flight from the middle of the lane and soared to the hoop for a two-handed flush, which subsequently shattered the backboard.

RELATED: Inaugural SI99 Basketball Rankings Unveiled

Pandemonium ensued amidst the limited crowd, courtesy of the pandemic. Even one of the game’s referees couldn’t help but to give Stone his props, grabbing his head in disbelief before slapping him a hi-five.

Stone's dunk tied the game at 42, but as a result of the backboard destruction the game had to be moved to the adjacent gym. 

Joshua went on to win the game 70-62 over Ennis.

Check out the highlight below.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Blog: Top Six, Zoom with Syracuse and More

Huntley-Hatfield said his recent Zoom with Syracuse was very productive.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Elite 2021 Forward Michael Foster Set to Make Acting Debut in Movie Produced by LeBron James

Kyle Lowry, Queen Latifah and others to star in new movie "Hustle" next fall.

Jason Jordan

New Year College Football Team Recruiting Rankings

Alabama holds on top spot with strong Ohio State close looming

SI All-American

Caleb Williams Reflects on Man of the Year Award, Talks OU Bowl Win and More

No. 1 recruit set to kick off final prep semester fresh off of Man of the Year Award honor

Caleb Williams

Elite Combo Guard Jayden Epps Breaks Down Top Six, Considering Reclassifying

Epps is down to Providence, Florida, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Arkansas and N.C. State.

Jason Jordan

Tom Herman out at Texas as Recruiting Reputation Stalls

Texas makes coaching change as on-field, recruiting performance dips

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite 2021 CFB Recruits, Including Korey Formean, Make Decisions

No. 1 interior D-line recruit Korey Foreman, other SI99 prospects coming off the board

SI All-American

Elite High School Basketball Players Dish on Hardwood New Year’s Resolutions

From tighter ball-handling skills to more athleticism, elite players across the country share their hoops resolutions.

Jason Jordan

Poster of the Week: Kennedy Chandler

Jason Jordan

Elite 2022 PG BJ Edwards Taking Time After Cutting List

Edwards has officially cut his list down to six schools.

Jason Jordan