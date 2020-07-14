SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Joshua Pickett Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Joshua Pickett
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds
Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver
School: Mount Airy (Ga.) Habersham Central 
Committed to: Duke
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long and wiry frame that has ample room to add on the much-needed weight on the college level. 

Athleticism: The long speed is obvious on tape, which turns into recovery speed when needed. He will be able to run with just about anybody on the deeper routes in man coverage. He’s got real natural hands that lead to interception opportunities at the cornerback position. 

Instincts: This kid really tracks the ball well on the outside at the wide receiver position, which translates into his cornerback play. He plays with great anticipation as well. By all accounts he’s a willing tackler as well out on the outside.

Polish: There’s no telling just how good his technique will ultimately be. He played such a major role on the offensive side of the football that he likely didn’t spend much time perfecting the craft at corner. Yet, he’s still a playmaker and has decent fundamentals. 

Bottom Line: If the corner life doesn’t exactly work out for Pickett, you’ve got yourself a pretty solid wide receiver prospect as well. The frame and length say he’s going to play corner at the next level however and do so pretty well.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American