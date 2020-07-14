SI All-American Candidate Joshua Pickett Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Joshua Pickett

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver

School: Mount Airy (Ga.) Habersham Central

Committed to: Duke

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long and wiry frame that has ample room to add on the much-needed weight on the college level.

Athleticism: The long speed is obvious on tape, which turns into recovery speed when needed. He will be able to run with just about anybody on the deeper routes in man coverage. He’s got real natural hands that lead to interception opportunities at the cornerback position.

Instincts: This kid really tracks the ball well on the outside at the wide receiver position, which translates into his cornerback play. He plays with great anticipation as well. By all accounts he’s a willing tackler as well out on the outside.

Polish: There’s no telling just how good his technique will ultimately be. He played such a major role on the offensive side of the football that he likely didn’t spend much time perfecting the craft at corner. Yet, he’s still a playmaker and has decent fundamentals.

Bottom Line: If the corner life doesn’t exactly work out for Pickett, you’ve got yourself a pretty solid wide receiver prospect as well. The frame and length say he’s going to play corner at the next level however and do so pretty well.