Maason Smith commits to LSU

At nearly 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Maason Smith is a mountain of a man. There were college programs willing to move mountains for his services, but only one could win.

The winner of the Smith Sweepstakes is LSU, as he announced his commitment via his Instagram account on Wednesday. This is huge get for the Tigers—literally and figuratively.

Smith, the No. 6 IDL prospect in the country, terrorized opposing offensive linemen this season for Houma (La.) Terrebonne. He totaled 45 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one PBU in just seven games.

For his career, Smith finished with 186 tackles, 60 TFL, 21 sacks, 15 PBU, one blocked PAT and two fumble recoveries.

Smith's commitment gives a powerful and imposing figure the interior of the defensive front for LSU. He's capable of working as a 0 or 1/-technique, though has the length and movement skills to fit as a 4i/5-technique, if needed.

Another interesting fit about Smith's pledge to play for the Bayou Bengals is LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is a defensive line coach at heart. Thus, it is easy to picture Coach O spending some time personally tutoring Smith in Baton Rouge.

"This is a special moment for me, my family and the community," the No. 36 overall prospect in the country said.

Smith is no stranger to SEC football and has the size and strength to play in the physical conference. Alabama, Georgia and Miami all were finalists for the big defensive lineman.

But it was LSU who appealed to his heart the most.

Smith's commitment gives Orgeron and his staff 22 players in their 2021 haul. He is the third defensive line commitment, though fellow LSU pledge LB Zavier Carter can play both LB and on the edges.

Excerpt from Smith SI All-American scouting evaluation:

Smith currently plays as a 4i/LDE in a 3-man front. He relies heavily on his size, strength and a quick swim to make plays. An imposing figure, Smith must continue improving his snap quickness and acquire more variety in his hand usage. Smith projects best as a 0-technique in a defense with an odd front with 2-gap principles where he can man both A-gaps.

More on Smith and LSU class can be seen at LSU Country.

