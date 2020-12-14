Teams Moving Up in the 2021 SI All-American Recruiting Class Rankings

SI All-American released its newest edition of its Top 25 Recruiting Class Rankings, with no change at the top 2 spots. However, that doesn't mean there wasn't movement with the rest of the pack, as recruiting never stops and several programs made impressive moves to move up the class rankings board, while others cooled off and fell.

November is usually a month jam packed with both official and unofficial visits so coaches can show off their respective game-day atmospheres. December is usually a time for home visits. That won't be the case this season, however, coaching staffs are still hustling to corral the best recruiting class possible. Below are several programs who have made a rise or fall in our class rankings as of late.

Georgia

November rank: 6th

December rank: 3rd

The Bulldogs are back in the top-5, checking in at the No. 3 spot. Their surge was the result of head coach Kirby Smart landing a pair of high-end prospects we feel can develop into difference-makers in SI99 LB Smael Mondon and SI All-American candidate DB Nyland Green. Mondon is the No. 1 LB prospect in the country and No. 6 overall prospect in the SI99. Green has a lot of love within our staff, as the big back-end defender could rise up the rankings amongst players at his position. UGA now has 20 commitments and is still awaiting word on a few more big fish.

Notre Dame

November rank: 10th

December rank: 6th

There may not have been a hotter program in college football recruiting than the Irish since our last rankings. Notre Dame has risen up to sixth with the help of acquiring six commitments. Head coach Brian Kelly and his staff re-flipped DB Philip Riley Jr. back from USC, took OT Caleb Johnson from Auburn and also landed LB Kahanu Kia and CB JoJo Johnson. The Golden Domers lost EDGE David Abiara, however, responded quickly by flipping EDGE Devin Aupiu from UCLA. Kelly now has 24 players in his 2021 class with a chance to get into the top-5 class rankings before it's all said and done.

Texas A & M

November rank: 16th

December rank: 12th

The Aggies' rise may have been more about other teams falling behind them, yet they have still done some good things since our last rankings. Texas A & M added to its offensive and defensive fronts with commitments from IOL Remington Strickland and IDL Shemar Turner. Both trenchmen are in-state gets for head coach Jimbo Fisher, and both have the make-up to handle the physicality of SEC line play. The Aggies boast 18 pledges heading into signing day and are still in play for a few additional potential headliners.

Ole Miss

November rank: N/A - NR

December rank: 17th

It was only a matter of time before Lane Kiffin joined the 2021 recruiting party, as the Ole Miss head coach is one of the best recruiters of the modern era. Kiffin and his staff got their QB of the future by flipping Florida State pledge Luke Altmyer to come throw in in Oxford. Altmyer was not the only big flip for Kiffin, who also took SI99 Y-TE prospect Hudson Wolfe from Tennessee, where Kiffin once was head coach. The Rebels have also gotten recent pledges from prospects such as OT Jayden Williams, WR Brandon Buckhaulter, EDGE Demarcus Smith, IOL Makylan Pounders, S Elijah Sabbitini, IDL Taleeq Robbins and JUCO IDL Isaiah Iton to give them 20 commitments.

NC State

November rank: N/A - NR

December rank: 24th

Beware of the Wolfpack, as they now are inside our top-25 class rankings. The 19-man group is led by QB Aaron McLaughlin, a big strong-armed passer with high-end traits. Both Fredrick and Cedric Seabrough are TE prospects liked by our staff, and the same can be said for WR Micah Crowell. The defensive leader is Chase Hatley, a safety prospect who has monsterback traits due to his versatility. NC State has 19 commitments heading into signing day.

Teams Who Fell

Arizona State

November rank: 24

December rank: N/A - NR

The Sun Devils have fallen out of the top-25 class rankings due to losing commitments from Slot WR Dominic Lovett, who flipped to Missouri, and LB/RB Martin Lucas in recent weeks. Arizona State may have mismanaged its offers vs. spots strategy, which has resulted in an exodus of prospects from its class. A total of seven prospects have decommitted from playing in Tempe in this 2021 cycle, and ASU currently only has 14 commitments heading into Signing Day.

LSU

November rank: 3rd

December rank: 5th

This season hasn't gone well for the Tigers on the field, but recruiting held steady for much of this 2021 cycle. That is not the case any longer, as LSU has dropped down to No. 5 in our class rankings due to the high profile decommitment of SI99 CB Nathaniel Wiggins, among several others. The Tigers also have lost EDGEs Nyquan Brown and Landyn Watson, as well as IDL Anthony Hundley. LSU will need to hold onto to its now 19-man class and supplement its loses to stay within the top-5.

Auburn

November rank: 13th

December rank: 20th

Word broke from The Plains Sunday that head coach Gus Malzahn had been dismissed. Yet it seemed as if the Tigers were not recruiting in much volume for the entire 2021 cycle. Malzahn had amassed just 12 commitments at the time of his dismissal, and while SI All-American places an emphasis of quality over quantity, as dozen commitments is not conducive to quality roster supplementation and depth in Power-5 college football. Auburn dropped seven spots in our rankings since November as a result.

Tennessee

November rank: 12th

December rank: 21st

Tennessee has gone ice cold in recruiting at the wrong time. While other teams have been heating up coming down the home stretch, head coach Jeremy Pruitt has seen several decommitments. LB Terrence Lewis, DB Damarius McGhee, EDGE Darrell Jackson, Y-TE Hudson Wolfe and DB Jay Jones have all backed off their pledges to Volunteer in Knoxville. While Lewis appears possible to get back in the fold, Maryland has become a major threat for his services. Pruitt still has 23 commitments, but the decommitments are all from quality prospects, which resulted in the Vols falling in our recruiting rankings.

--

