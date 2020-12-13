Countdown to Signing Day - December 13, 2020

As SI All-American tracks college football's top prospects in the class of 2021, there have been spikes in movement each day leading up to the Early Signing Period kicking off December 16.

From prospect commitments to decommitments, new scholarship offers, the shuffling of top schools to deciding whether or not to sign in December or wait until the traditional period beginning February 3, there hasn't been a lack of news items to stay on top of.

In our attempt to keep our audience informed each step of the way in the race for America's top college football recruiting class, we will chronicle the latest news as it comes across our desk in one-stop shop fashion.

(All times Eastern Standard Time)

--

1:50 pm - Illinois' top recruits react to Smith news

With the program moving on from Lovie Smith, several recruits are still allowing the dust to settle before moving forward with their status on the commitment list. The Early Signing Period, where most expected to officially sign with Illinois, kicks off Wednesday.

Wide receiver commitment Pat Bryant admits Smith was one of the reasons he picked the program. Now he has doubts about Wednesday.

"I don't even know what to say," he said. "But Coach Lovie and Coach Stoker were the main reasons I wanted to go to Illinois. I’m gonna see what kind of info I can get about who’s gonna be the new HC and just go from there."

Quarterback commitment Samari Collier says he is planning on breaking down his options with his family and high school coaches before making any decision.

12:20 pm - Lovie Smith out at Illinois

Not the most surprising news, but as most of this cycle's dismissals, the move is being made just days ahead of the first batch of prospects expected to sign. Smith's record as the head man at Illinois is 17-39 since taking the job in 2016. The program was 2-5 in 2020 with victories over Rutgers and Nebraska in November.

15 class of 2021 prospects are currently committed to Illinois, the majority of which were expected to sign on Wednesday. The program made the transition news official this afternoon.

9:00 am - Texas' top commitment may not be signing Wednesday

A weekend incident, not football or recruiting related, could lead to a more complicated signing process for Ishmael Ibraheem. The longtime in-state Texas commitment out of Dallas (Texas) Kimball, also a preseason SI99 member, was arrested and detained on Saturday according to Dallas County arrest records. He was charged with evading arrest.

Ibraheem was expected to sign next week and enroll at UT in January.

More from SI All-American

Countdown to Signing Day Dec. 12 | Dec. 11 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 9

Freak of the Week - Chief Borders

No. 1 QB Works Out with No. 1 WR Recruit

Ala. RB Deshun Murrell Down to Penn State, UCLA

2021 Dream On-Field Matchups Series Part 1 | Part 2

Thankful for Football: Seniors Making the Most of 2020

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.