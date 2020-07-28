SI All-American
Running Updates: National High School Football Schedule Blog

John Garcia, Jr.

The upcoming high school football season figures to be one of the most interesting in modern memory, if it happens. 

State governing bodies along with local administrators are working on the most practical solutions to the 2020 schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort establishing precedent well beyond actual games. Everything from practice times, travel restrictions and playoff format appears to be on the line depending on the state. 

Some states, like California, Virginia and New Mexico, have already made the decision to push the 2020 season to December or even early 2021. Georgia made news Monday, July 27, with reports of a cancellation all together in multiple counties before being refuted later in the day. 

SI All-American will do its best to track national news as it comes in on all fronts. 

Updates

July 28: North Carolina, which is delaying the start of the season until at least September 1, updated its plans Tuesday with the despite to move to the second phase of their return to sport plan. More here.

In Mississippi, Jackson Public Schools appeared to have cancelled fall sports late Monday night only to back track hours later in a release titled, "No decision yet."

July 27: The state of Alabama, which began practicing Monday, won't have football in 2020 in Greene County and Sumter County. Each is located in the western part of the state, bordering Mississippi. Al.com reports here. Middle school sports in Birmingham City Schools were canceled, too.  

Louisiana is starting football practice on August 3 but the start of the actual season remains up in the air. 

July 24: Iowa will play a condensed season beginning August 24. Practice begins August 10. 

