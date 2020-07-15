SI All-American Watch List: Top Prospects by College Choice

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Here, the vast list is organized by college program of interest, including verbal commitments and top targets for each program within the Power Five as well as Notre Dame and BYU.

ACC

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

North Carolina

North Carolina State

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Big 12

Baylor

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

West Virginia

Big Ten

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Pac-12

Arizona

Arizona State

Cal

Colorado

Oregon

Oregon State

Stanford

UCLA

Utah

USC

Washington

Washington State

SEC

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A & M

Vanderbilt

Other

BYU

Notre Dame

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.