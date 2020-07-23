Offensive Tackle Prospects on the Verge of Crashing SI All-American's Top 10 Rankings

As SI All-American details a deep dive into the college football recruiting class of 2021, by position, the offensive line is taking center stage this week.

After digging into the interior prospects, SIAA released its top 10 offensive tackles ahead of the 2020 season on Wednesday. It's the third of 14 positions to be ranked over the next several weeks. The tail-end of the discussion featured candidates at left and right tackle with the resume to contend for spots in that top 10.

These are the prospects right on the edge of the ranking.

Savion Byrd, Duncanville (Texas) High

6-foot-5, 265 pounds

Schools of Interest: SMU, Texas, LSU, Arkansas and Alabama, among others

Byrd’s ceiling may be as high as any prospect in this class. He’s a former defensive lineman making the transitional switch to the offensive trenches, and his development will be crucial over the next few years. Byrd possesses excellent athleticism and movement skills to go along with natural knee-bend. He’s capable of recovering well in pass-protection, plus he has solid toughness at the point in the run game. We feel Byrd could fit well as a left tackle in a zone-blocking based rushing attack at the next level.

Nolan Rucci, Lititz (Pa.) Warwick

6-foot-8, 270 pounds

Schools of Interest: Penn State, Wisconsin, Clemson and Tennessee, among others

Excellent length and frame. Rucci’s size is massive and still appears capable of adding more bulk in a college strength program. He has solid bend and flexibility, which allows him to work with good movement to get a hat on linebackers during combos and scoops to level 2. The Pennsylvania native has good awareness and anticipation for stunts and twists, showing good alertness and mental processing for a big man. As Rucci continues to develop and obtain reps against finer competition once he gets on a college roster, he has a chance to blossom.

Landon Tengwall, Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel

6-foot-5, 306 pounds

Committed to Penn State

Tengwall has the makings of a classic Big 10 offensive lineman. He has a thick and stout frame while displaying terrific toughness at the point. Even though he currently works as a left tackle, he could kick over to right tackle or even move inside to man a guard spot in Happy Valley. Tengwall has a strong grab thanks to possessing heavy hands and wins point control early with power to steer his targets in the run game. With a solid 45-degree pass set, Tengwall’s strength allows him to sit his lower-half with a good anchor to stall pass-rushers. It would not be surprising if Tengwall lined up as a multi-year starter for Penn State.

