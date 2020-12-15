Freak of the Week: Ty Thompson

Freak is a term thrown around too much in the sports world but sometimes it's the first phrase that crowds the cranium when a gaudy athletic feat takes place.

What about an entire game's worth of head-turning and gasp?

SI All-American continues a salute to these dominant high school football players in a weekly feature, of course titled 'Freak of the Week.'

High school football has wrapped up in select states with the playoffs ongoing in others and the wild, almost Fantasy sports-type statistical performances continue to pile in. FOTW candidates can be dominant in the trenches or beyond the numbers and regardless of class.

This week's FOTW is quarterback Ty Thompson of Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite. Playing in the 4A Arizona State Championship game vs. Glendale (Ariz.) Cactus, the Oregon commit delivered a clutch performance by throwing for 335 yards on 26/40 attempts, rushing for 112 yards and scoring five total touchdowns, including throwing the game-winning two-point conversion with 17 seconds left to go in the game to clinch back-to-back state titles for Mesquite.

Thompson is no stranger to SI All-American, as he impressed all observers earlier this year at the Elite 11 QB Finals in Nashville. Committed to Oregon, Thompson is No. 29 in the SI99 and the No. 4 QB prospect.

Below is SI All-American's evaluation on Thompson's skill set from earlier this year:

"At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Thompson commands attention just from his prototypical size and frame, alone. However, there’s more to the Oregon commit than his physical stature. Thompson has exceptional arm strength and a powerful stroke, which allow him to naturally drive throws downfield. He can distribute with good anticipation in mid-range concepts, as his velocity affords him to also attack tight voids. His above-average functional mobility and solid feel for pressure lead him to factor in the reactionary phase, where he can alter his arm slot while on the move. He has the physical tools and skill set to shine in the vertical passing game, while allowing the Oregon offensive staff to scheme up multiple shot plays each week."

SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby II personally attended Thompson's game vs. Tempe (Ariz.) Marcos De Niza this season.

Weathersby II wrote following his in-person evaluation of Thompson:

"Among the most important aspects to evaluating a quarterback prospect live is keenly watching their body language and demeanor, as well as how they are with teammates. Thompson consistently displayed a workman-like demeanor with a quiet and confident focus. His teammates certainly respected him, and he calmly communicated with them and his coaches on the sideline in between drives. It was an impressive night for Thompson. He showed mental processing, pocket toughness, athleticism, arm strength and ball-placement skills. The Arizona native is not just a thrower - he’s a true passer and ball-distributor with good lower-body athleticism and strength. Thompson will easily stay in the SI99 and Top-5 in the QB rankings."

Thompson finished the season 166/272, and completed 61% of his passes for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns, while rushing for another 232 yards and eight scores in 10 games.

He was named the State Player of the Year by the Arizona Cardinals.

Brandon Brown

