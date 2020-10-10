SI99 Edge Dallas Turner on how the Pandemic Affected his Alabama Commitment

2020 has been up and down for just about everyone for a variety of reasons and the same can be said for an elite recruit looking to make a college decision.

For Dallas Turner, the No. 69 prospect in the SI99, he was in the same boat when electing to pick Alabama over Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma on July 1.

"Honestly, I feel like if it wasn't for coronavirus, I wouldn't have made the decision that I made and done the things I've done," he told SI All-American. "I feel like this whole pandemic changed me for the better, but also for the worse as well.

"I missed out on a lot of experiences and it affected me a little bit."

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound pass rusher out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas felt a bit hurried by the nature of the pandemic in a college football recruiting world already accelerated by coaching staffs offering prospects earlier in the process and expecting big decisions at that same rate.

"I wouldn't have made my decision so soon, basically," Turner said. "It was like I visited the schools I needed to and kind of had my mind shut. Only time would really tell what would happen at the end. I felt like it was the right time to make a decision.

"At that moment I felt like that would be the best school for me. I've always been a hard worker and that's what they do over there. I've always been the type of person to be mentally strong and to get through tough situations. That's all they do over there so I felt like that was the best school for me, honestly. I'm very comfortable with the coaches and I trust them to help me get where I want in life."

Not to worry, Crimson Tide fans, as one of Florida's top prospects remains on board with his summer pledge despite communication with other SEC programs as well as from in-state Florida State, a program he says has been "aggressive" in courting him.

"Since that point, I like the school even more," Turner said of his Alabama future. "I'm pretty secure. Roll Tide!"

The month of October has been good to the rising senior prospect. He is not only set to kick off the 2020 season with one of the country's top prep programs but he was presented the jersey for his final high school game -- the All-American Bowl in January.

"It's a very special feeling because not everybody gets to experience this feeling," he said. "It's just hard work paying off. A lot of time dedicated towards the sport of football, a lot of sacrifice as well.

"I watch it every year and I actually went to it last year after the camp. So I'm going out with a bang!"

Getting back on the field was a far cry from the outset of the pandemic, where Turner took an approach many could resonate with.

"I've tried to find my inner self and what I really wanna do with my life as well," he said. "Also what I really want to do with the sport of football and how I want to progress and be the best at what I do. Really put my mind to it, so I've been working harder.

"Being trapped in the house, these are the thoughts that run through your head. So I came to the realization of what I want to do with football and how I want to impact the sport as well."

St. Thomas Aquinas kicks off the 2020 season Friday against Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy.

The 2021 All-American Bowl is set for January 9. It will be broadcasted by NBC.

