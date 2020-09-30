SI99 Injury Report: Top Prospects Return to Action After Missing 2019

In the ongoing evaluation for the SI99 members and potential members in the class of 2021, participation is always a key data point. The next game tape, highlight or even sample of athletic ability and progression is always taken into account before the final evaluation.

The global pandemic cut off the traditional offseason elements of the process, from the camp and 7-on-7 circuit to spring football and so much more. But now that high school football is roaring back and underway in most states, we're getting fresh looks at many prospects we haven't seen much from in a year's time.

Then there are those who were injured in 2019, including a handful of SI99 members, who we haven't seen on a steady basis since they were sophomores at the varsity level. Now seniors, there has been a lot to take in from the group on the mend.

Alabama OT commit Tommy Brockermeyer

No. 1 OT, No. 5 SI99

Missed all of 2019 season with knee injury

The top tackle in the land hasn't showcased that talent on varsity for some time but he was back at it on Friday night. Helping Ft. Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal put up 70 points to open the 2020 season, Brockermeyer looked as swift and strong as his old self but also flashed some ability at a more dominant level compared to his underclassman video. He is some 30 pounds heavier since the last time he showcased in full pads but still moves like he is well under 300 pounds, part of the reason he ranks as the top tackle in the land.

Brockermeyer has long shined one-on-one with an assignment, especially from a technical standpoint, but on Friday he was able to play a few gaps over, combo block, chip and go towards a secondary assignment and perhaps most importantly given the nature of his injury -- redirect at a great rate and with great range. The future Alabama star has classic left tackle traits with elite length and finesse as a pass blocker, yet he can win with leverage and power in the run game, getting several defenders to the dirt during his senior season debut. -- John Garcia, Jr., SI All-American

Undecided OT Amarius Mims

No. 3 OT and No. 13 SI99

Missed most of 2020 offseason with ankle injury

Mims played through his junior season but it was his transition to basketball later in 2019 where he suffered his lower-body setback and missed the brief offseason football prospects were able to participate in. He would battle back in time for the fall and has been strong out of the gates thus far in 2020, exhibiting incredible athleticism given his listed 6-foot-7 frame. His wide stance has looked effective in pass protection with a punch as good as any in the loaded tackle class of 2021 to boot. Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County is 3-1 to this point in 2020.

Mims will commit on October 14, set to decide between Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida State. --Garcia, Jr.

Oklahoma commit CB Latrell McCutchin

No. 5 CB, No. 73 SI99

Tore his ACL and lateral meniscus in his right knee last season

McCutchin was fired up to be back and it became ever so apparent since it did not take him long to make his presence felt. The future Sooner grabbed an interception in his opening series of the season, and showed no effects from his knee injury when returning the pick nearly 50 yards. McCutchin finished the night with 12 tackles, plus he also forced a fumble for good measure to couple with his pick.

If there was any chance of McCutchin being on a play count coming into his opening week, that all went out the window with McCutchin pouring in 100 yards as a receiver on offense for LBJ HS in Austin, Texas. He told SI All-American after the game, “(It) feels great to be back out there again.” -- Edwin Weathersby II, SI All-American

Auburn commit RB Armoni Goodwin

No. 7 RB, No. 97 SI99

Tore his ACL and MCL in his right knee in the 3rd game of his 2019 season

Goodwin’s twitch is back, which is a staple of his athletic profile and running style. If you need proof, check out his stat line so far this season after 5 games: 774 yards on 72 carries and 10 TDs. He is one of the top contact runners in the country, yet he can still gash defenses with the home run, something he did on national television versus Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson two weeks back. --Weathersby II

USC commit TE-Y Lake McCree

No. 9 TE-Y

Tore ACL in left knee in 2019 training camp

McCree, who committed to USC on June 5th, missed his junior campaign with a tough knee injury, tearing his ACL in his left knee. However, the future Trojan appears to have worked hard in his recovery and has returned to action, catching a TD pass in his opening scrimmage earlier this month for Lake Travis HS in Texas. Look for McCree to certainly make his presence felt in the seams this fall around the Lone Star State before he heads to Hollywood. --Weathersby II

Out for Season

SI99 TE Hudson Wolfe will miss his senior season at Savannah Hardin County (Tenn.) following back surgery to alleviate a herniated disc. SI All-American wishes the No. 64 overall prospect and impressively humble Tennessee commit a speedy recovery.

