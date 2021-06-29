The Jacurri Brown Blog: Recruiting for The U, Previewing the Elite 11

Jacurri Brown is one of the most highly-recruited junior quarterback prospects in America, collecting more than two dozen scholarship offers from programs coast to coast before committing to Miami on March 26. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high-profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season.

Welcome back to the show and happy summer. We outside!

A lot of things have slowed down for me, as far as my recruitment and pretty much life -- and that’s a good thing. It helped me focus on my team. I just finished up my last spring and it went great. Even though we only played a half against Warner Robbins, the score was 17-3.

I've been focused on myself, getting ready for the Elite 11. I've also been recruiting for my Miami class. We’ll get to those topics later on.

We're in summer workouts, started that June 7. We’re making pretty good progress. I don't remember the name of the team but we have an OTA with this Canadian team -- kind of like the Canadian IMG -- soon. It's kind of crazy.

We're just coming together as a team, trying to get this ring as seniors in our last ride, our last dance. Actually, we have a group chat named 'the last dance.' It’s pretty much like our Vikings inner-circle. Pretty much everybody that’s in there, I grew up with.

The Elite 11 is this week out in Cali — I’ve never been to Cali but I heard it’s a good time and expensive. So I've been stacking up my cheese. Probably shop and indulge in some festivities, but I'm really focused on myself during the competition. I'm not really going out there to go against somebody. If I do that, I'll probably mess it up.



I'm gonna go out there and be my better self, just learn and take a lot of stuff from the coaches. Really just enjoy my time in Cali.

Another thing is recruits! Last time we talked I had just committed and I was the lone committee for a minute. Just recently, Khamauri Rogers committed. He's a really really really really really twitchy guy. I feel like he's lock down. When I commented on his commitment post, I was like, “seatbelt!” When I watched his highlights, he's like that for real. That's a need, that's something we need to fill in -- DBs. Especially dealing with receivers in the ACC.

We doubled up that weekend and also got Landon Ibieta. He's out of the Boot actually. They say he's gonna be the next Justin Jefferson, he's really underrated. He runs good routes, he's a quiet kid, but for me, talking to him, he knows what he wants to do and what plan he has in life. He is a really good football player. This is a really good steal, coming out of Louisiana!

Some that I’m high on are:

Jayden Gibson

Malik Agbo

Isaiah Horton

Jacolby Spells

Shemar Stewart

Wesley Bissainthe

The Henderson twins

Kamari Wilson

Kaden Helms

Jaleel Skinner

Peyton Nelson

Bear Alexander

Guys like that are what you need to make championship runs. As me being the leader of my class, I broke the ice with a lot of them. When some came on their visit, the official that we took, it was me, Quan Lee, Jacolby Spells, Jayden Gibson, Leyton Nelson, Bear Alexander, Kaden Helms, Falentha Carswell, we call him Flip, Isaiah Horton -- all of us. It was actually pretty live. I fell in love with Miami all over again.

We were in the Ritz-Carlton...Plies wasn't lying! It was a really good experience and I fell in love with it again. Just kind of seeing the city as a tourist, not really a recruit. My host was Don Chaney, we went around, walked the beach, stuff like that. It was really, really good. It was amazing. Got some good food, nice restaurants, living the lavish life.

With all that being said, it’s time to go put on a show! Wish me luck. Y’all will be hearing from me soon. Go Canes!

