The MJ Morris Blog: 'One of The Best Days of My Life' and More

Myles 'MJ' Morris is one of the most highly-recruited junior quarterback prospects in America, collecting more than 30 scholarship offers from programs coast to coast before committing to NC State on June 3. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season.

What's up, guys? I'm MJ Morris, I want to welcome you back to the blog. I know it's been a little minute since I've done one of these.

I want to start off with my commitment to NC State to play football and baseball there.

I committed back in June and it was one of the best days of my life. I felt so great. I had kinda known after I visited there because I felt like I was at home. I love the coaching staff and it's just the perfect fit for me.

When you look at NC State, they've put so many quarterbacks into the league. They've put Russell Wilson, Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett in.

Then you've got Coach (Dave) Doren there and he's gonna be there for a while. They all just signed four-year contracts. And then I have Coach Tim Beck, the offensive coordinator. Me and him have a really tight relationship. Even he and my mom have a tight relationship, they talk on the phone all the time. Me and him talk on the phone almost every day.

I've also got a best friend, Lyndon Cooper on there, who played with me at Carrollton. It's just a home feeling, I know a lot of people down there.

They want to give me the chance to play baseball, too. That was a really big factor in committing there, too. Baseball has been one of my loves since I was a little boy. To have the opportunity to play both, on a full scholarship, has really meant a lot to me. I just have a lot of respect for them to play both sports and fulfill both dreams.

So I'm officially committed to NC State! I feel great about it, I'm locked in.

I really want to get to the NC State versus Clemson game. I've been there twice and I love it. I love every minute I'm up there.

In June, I transferred back to Carrollton High School, where I was my freshman and sophomore year. It's been a really easy transition. It feels like I never left. I feel like I'm at home, too, just like when I'm at NC State.

The reason I'm back there is because I wanted to graduate early and at my old school, they never allowed that. That was a big thing I wanted to do, graduate early, so I came back to Carrollton to finish off my last semester of high school.

Coach Joey King, who is the head coach at Carrollton High now, is one of the best coaches in the nation. He was the head coach for Trevor Lawrence when he was at Cartersville. Just being under him and just watching him coach, it's been amazing. I've already learned so much that I never knew about football -- it's a great feeling.

The things we're doing as a team: we practice hard, we work hard, we have a lot of fun. It's just a great time being back at Carrollton, I have a lot of my old friends there. I just love being at Carrollton, every minute of it. That's my home and I can't wait for the season.

We had a scrimmage Friday. We played Rockmart and we prepared a lot. We prepared hard and we won 49-14. I feel like the whole team played great and we all had a lot of fun. I went 13-for-17 for 335 yards with four touchdowns. It's very explosive being in Coach King's offense. We're going to put a lot of points on the board and we're going to have a lot of fun with it.

I feel like this season is going to be very special. I feel like we, the Carrollton Trojans, are going to go a long way with the talent we have on both sides of the ball. I feel like we're going to put on a show this whole season, we've just got to keep working hard, keep practicing and keep building as a team.

That's pretty much all I've got for now, I just want to say thank y'all for reading my blog and thanks for having me.