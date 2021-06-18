Tre'Quon Fegans Eyeing More Summer Visits, Decision

2021 represents plenty of transition for Tre'Quon Fegans. The elite defensive back recruit, known since his freshman days at Oxford (Ala.) High, will suit up for Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson this fall to close out his college career.

The 6'1", 180-pound defensive back is still in search of the post-prep colors to sport, however. With visits back in full swing this summer he has made it a point to see several of the options on the table, taking trips to Alabama, Miami, Florida, UCF with a trip to South Carolina, among others, still in the works.

Fegans began the month in Tuscaloosa and spent time with Nick Saban.

"I went to 'Bama June 2, that was the first school I went to," he told SI All-American with a laugh. "I had been there before, with my brother, so I had to get a better look for myself. Saban said I remind him of Eddie Jackson. I've watched him from Alabama and to this day."

The UA trip was unofficial but the next stop, Miami, was his first experience on an official visit. He was in Coral Gables for 48 hours as the Hurricane coaching staff made a pitch that seemingly worked.

Fegans was hosted by wide receiver Keyshawn Smith, who he said had a similar demeanor to his own.

"I liked it, Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Coach DVD (DeMarcus Van Dyke) are my guys," he said. "The campus was nice, the people of Miami were nice. You know, Miami is Miami.

"Coach (Manny) Diaz and them keep it real with me, they were the same people on FaceTime and Zoom. I learned the coaches don't lie to the players, they keep it 100."

Over the last week or so, the unofficial visits were back on in the Sunshine State, with stops at both UCF and with the Florida Gators.

The SEC program has been in on Fegans since he was an underclassman.

"That was my first time at Florida," he said. "I like the Gators, Coach Jules (Montinar), that's my guy. We just started clicking."

The previous Gator defensive backs coach is part of the reason South Carolina has been involved despite going through a regime change.

"It was Coach (Torian) Gray before that, since they offered my 10th grade year," he said. "He went to South Carolina and we still have the same bond. I've got South Carolina on the 25th of this month. Coach (Shane) Beamer is my guy there, too. And I played 7-on-7 with Sam Reynolds, who just moved up there in December. That's been my guy."

One of the programs Fegans hasn't been able to visit this month, Georgia, may have been in the driver's seat during the bulk of the recruitment.

"The coaches," he said. "Coach (Scott) Cochran and Rashawn Scott, that's my guy."



The lengthy defender isn't ruling out a return trip to Athens or even College Station as communication with the Aggies is increasing despite a scholarship offer yet to be extended. But he doesn't claim a public favorite, either.

"I'm trying to explore all my options right now," he said.

Just weeks ago, a holiday commitment was on the table -- but not any more.

"I was planning on July 4, but I don't have enough time for all that," he said. "I'm trying to get it over with for real. I'd say late August, early September, I'll know."

Fegans, who helped Oxford High to a state title in 2019, says trips to Athens or College Station could happen at the tail end of June or when the open period resumes in late July.

