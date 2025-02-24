Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir Expected to Resign
Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir is expected to resign after 13 years leading the Cardinal athletic department, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The 56-year-old Muir had a tenure that saw the Stanford football program transition from David Shaw to Troy Taylor in a true changing of the guard on the gridiron. The men's basketball program moved on from Johnny Dawkins to Jerod Haase, which resulted in another tumultuous period on the floor. Haase was fired last March, and Muir hired Kyle Smith to replace him. Smith has Stanford 17-10 overall in his first season at the helm.
Coaching hirings and firings aside, Muir will be most remembered for being the athletic director who helped Stanford find a new conference home after the Pac-12 reached the brink of extinction. The Cardinal transitioned to the ACC last year and is in its first full academic year in their new conference.