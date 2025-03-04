How to Watch: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies Look to Snap Home Losing Streak vs. UTSA
The Texas A&M Aggies finally got back in the win column over the weekend, taking down the Rice Owls 14-4 in seven innings in Houston, and ending a four-game losing streak.
"We're gonna take this as a win, and we're gonna put the past behind us and we're gonna keep rolling," Aggies coach Michael Earley said after the win over the Owls last weekend.
Now, they must turn their attention toward breaking one more losing streak - the one in front of their home crowd.
As it stands, the Aggies have lost two-straight at home dating back to their 7-3 loss to the Texas State Bobcats last week. This week, they will have two chances in the mid-week to break it, starting with the UTSA Road Runners on Tuesday night.
The Roadrunners come into Bluebell Park with an 11-3 record, and are currently riding a 10-game winning streak, including a four-game sweep over Youngstown State last weekend.
It will also be the 35th all time matchup between the two programs, with the Aggies holding a 24-10 lead in the series, and having won 10 of the last 12 tilts.
Here is how to watch and list to the midweek matchup on Tuesday night:
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies vs. UTSA Road Runners
RECORDS: Texas A&M (6-4) vs. UTSA (11-3)
Pitchers: Texas A&M - LHP Kaiden Wilison, UTSA - RHP James Hubbard
WHEN: Tuesday, March 4 @ 6 pm
WHERE: Blue Bell Park, Bryan-College Station, TX
Television/Streaming: SECNetwork+
Radio: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network
