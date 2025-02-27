No. 12 Texas A&M Basketball Falls To Vanderbilt For Third Consecutive Loss
And the rough week continues for Texas A&M sports fans.
As if losing star third baseman Gavin Grahovac and taking two straight losses in baseball wasn't hard-hitting enough, the Aggie basketball team continued the woes Wednesday night with an 86-84 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, their third consecutive conference loss on the hardwood.
The Aggies and Commodores traded blows to start out the game, almost matching each other bucket for bucket, until Vanderbilt rode a 15-2 scoring run to quickly put a double-digit gap between them and their SEC opponents.
Luckily, the Aggies were able to close the gap with a scoring run of their own that saw them only trailing by a single bucket at halftime, 34-32.
The second half at one point saw the two teams locked in a tie at 44 that lasted for nearly five minutes until the Commodores were able to drop a layup into the hoop, and soon, the Aggies again saw themselves trailing by near-double digits.
And yet again, the Aggies came crawling back, as both teams traded fouls and free throws, and the Aggies drew the game to within a bucket again with a Zhuric Phelps three-pointer with just one second left on the clock, capping off an electric scoring frenzy for the Aggies that saw them score 20 points in the final two minutes of the game.
Unfortunately, all that the Commodores had to do at that point was inbound the ball, and the game was over.
Pharrel Payne led the Aggies with 23 points, and Wade Taylor added 21 of his own. Andersson Garcia led the Maroon and White with 11 rebounds.
The Aggies will now pack up and head to Gainsville, FL to combat the No. 3 Florida Gators in a battle of ranked SEC schools Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
