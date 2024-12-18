Former Texas A&M Aggies DL Finds New Home With SEC Rival
The A&M Aggies will be seeing former defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy again.
It will just be on the other sideline.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Aggies defensive tackle transfer Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks and will have three years of eligibility remaining in Columbia.
Brownlow-Dindy made his decision coming off of a trip to Vanderbilt to see the Commodores, as well as a trip to South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. He was reportedly working on setting up visits to Alabama, and North Carolina, but those trips never occurred.
He ranks as the No. 111 ranked player in the portal, per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.
Brownlow-Dindy came to Aggieland with high hopes, ranking as a consensus five-star recruit, the nation's No. 3 interior defensive lineman, and the No. 10 overall player in the 2022 class.
He was also a member of the famed 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class that broke records as the highest-rated class in history. That group boasted ten five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits.
It also had arguably the best defensive line haul in recruiting history with five-stars Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Brownlow-Dindy, LT Overton and Anthony Lucas, and four-stars Malick Sylla, Enai White, and Jaydon Scarlett.
That class has since fallen apart with more than 20 of the 30 players transferring away, and one (Shemar Stewart) heading to the NFL.
Brownlow-Dindy appeared in seven games over three years for the Aggies, playing the most in his redshirt freshman campaign with five appearances. He is credited for three total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack in his career.
He now joins a Gamecocks team that was on the verge of making their first trip to the College Football Playoff, before being surpassed by their rival Clemson Tigers.
Dindy will make his return to College Station on Nov. 15 when the Aggies host the Gamecocks at Kyle Field.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies DL Nic Scourton Makes Bowl Decision
Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Zach Calzada Is Back In The NCAA Transfer Portal
Green Bay Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper Earns 2nd NFC Defensive Player of the Week Nod
Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko Calls For Order Amid Transfer Portal Chaos
Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Turner Announces NFL Draft Decision