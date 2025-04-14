Is Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart A Risky First-Round Pick in NFL Draft?
As the 2025 NFL Draft sits just under two weeks away, draft analysts across the nation are publishing their final predictions as to where each collegiate superstar will end up in the league.
With Miami quarterback Cam Ward almost a lock as the no. 1 overall pick, and Colorado receiver- cornerback Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter slated to follow behind him in the draft order, the 2025 draft class seems to be chock-full of future stars that will make their presence felt in the pros.
And then there are also some draft prospects that appear to have a bit of gray area in their rundown, some that teams could be taking quite the leap of faith with.
And according to a recent article by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart is associated with those "gray area" players.
Like many analysts have pointed out, Stewart only accruing 4.5 sacks in his three years in College Station has been the major con for him throughout the process but as he shared the field with other players such as Nic Scourton, Taurean York, and even Edgerrin Cooper, there was a lot of mouths to feed during Stewart's time in maroon.
Matt Holder, a scout for B/R, noted a limitation in his pass rushing, chalking it up to "poor hand use."
Holder also listed that some tightness in Stewart's body has led to some "sub-par bend that make it difficult for him to corner at the top of the rush and take efficient paths to the quarterback."
That all being said, yes, Stewart's sack production isn't what most NFL teams want to see out of future professional players.
Yes, his athleticism was never really what stuck out during his time in college.
But that was college, this is the next step up.
And we all saw what he was capable of in his NFL Combine performance, with his 40-inch vertical, 10'11 broad jump, and 4.59 40-yard dash time quickly earning Stewart comparisons to another Aggie great on the defensive edge, 2017 no. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett.
Whoever ends up selecting Stewart next Thursday in the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft, his newfound athleticism and overall drive should mix well with some summer camp reps and make him a fearsome defender in the pros in no time.
After all, those who choose not to select the Florida native, you can't say that he hasn't already warned you of the consequences.