Big 12 Media Days Recap with TCU Interviews
Big 12 Media Days concluded on Wednesday from The Star in Frisco, Texas. Over the course of two days, all 16 teams from the Big 12 met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2025-26 football season.
I was in attendance for Wednesday's media day which included TCU, Colorado, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Arizona, Houston, Kansas, and Utah. TCU sent six players to represent the program. Three players from the offense included quarterback Josh Hoover, wide receiver Eric McAlister, and offensive lineman Coltin Deery. The three defensive players were linebackers Devean Deal and Namdi Obiazor, with safety Bud Clark.
Player Interviews
TCU Safety Bud Clark at Big 12 Media Days
Clark is entering his sixth season at TCU and was named to the Preseason All-Conference Defense. He talked about his time at TCU and said, "When I didn't have anyone, TCU had me. They picked me up...I feel like I owe it to them...so being here has been great..."
TCU Players Namdi Obiazor, Devean Deal and Eric McAlister at Big 12 Media Days
McAlister was named to the Preseason All-Conference Team as one of three receivers. He joins Jordan Tyson of Arizona State and Chase Roberts of BYU. Obiazor and Deal talked about their excitement to be returning to Andy Avalos' defense. They said the familiarity with the scheme can allow them to be more exotic and the depth allows guys to stay fresh.
TCU Center Coltin Deery at Big 12 Media Days
Coltin Deery will play in his third season for the Horned Frogs, but his first has center. He had been on the offensive line, mostly at left guard. He did, though, play center in last year's New Mexico Bowl. At Big 12 Media Days, he spoke about moving to the center position this year and the overall depth of this year's offensive line.
TCU QB Josh Hoover at Big 12 Media Days
Josh Hoover also spoke with the media and talked about his growth heading into his second full season as QB1. He gave high praise to his receivers and despite the departures of their top three pass catchers from a year ago, they have high expectations. Sonny Dykes had tons of praise for Hoover. He said he can throw the ball as well as anyone he's ever coached.
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes at Big 12 Media Days
There was plenty of discussion surrounding revenue sharing amongst all the coaches. Coach Dykes provided an example of how he feels revenue sharing should not work. He said, "It would be difficult for me to bring an 18-year old kid in a room...and this kid that's never played a snap is making more then the starting three guys combined...what does that do to the chemistry of your football team?"
Overall, it was a fun Big 12 Media Day. I personally would like to thank the players and coaches for offering their time to speak with the media. There is a increased level of excitement surrounding the 2025 TCU Horned Frogs who will look to build off the strong end to last year and put themselves back in the Big 12 title hunt.
