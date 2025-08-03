Blake Burke Returns to Knoxville After Double-A Promotion with Brewers
Former Tennessee baseball slugger Blake Burke is returning to Knoxville, this time as a professional.
The Milwaukee Brewers promoted Burke to Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, elevating him from their High-A affiliate in Wisconsin. The move sets up a hometown return when the Biloxi Shuckers visit the Tennessee Smokies for a six-game series at Covenant Health Park from Aug. 5–10. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7 p.m. EDT on Aug. 5.
Burke, selected 34th overall by Milwaukee in the 2024 MLB Draft, was one of the most feared hitters in Tennessee baseball history. From 2022–24, he appeared in 182 games, starting 159, and posted a .332 career batting average with 50 home runs, 136 RBIs, 152 runs scored, 80 walks, and 17 stolen bases.
His time in Knoxville was defined by winning. Burke helped lead the Vols to the 2024 national championship, two SEC Tournament titles (2022, 2024), two SEC regular-season crowns (2022, 2024), and back-to-back College World Series appearances in 2023 and 2024.
Now, just weeks after making his professional debut, Burke will step back onto familiar turf — this time in a different uniform. The Smokies faithful will have the rare chance to welcome back a hometown hero who is quickly climbing the Brewers’ minor league system.
For fans in Knoxville, Aug. 5 will be more than just another night at the ballpark. It will be a celebration of one of the program’s all-time greats returning to where his championship journey began.
