Christian Moore Promoted to Angels’ Triple-A Affiliate Salt Lake
Former Tennessee standout and 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore is on the move once again. The Los Angeles Angels have promoted the second baseman to Triple-A Salt Lake, marking another milestone in his young professional career.
As first reported by Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune, Moore is headed to Salt Lake despite modest numbers at Double-A Rocket City. Through his first full professional season, Moore posted a .234/.342/.323 slash line with a 27.4% strikeout rate—metrics that reflect both his plate discipline and his ongoing adjustment to advanced pitching.
Selected No. 8 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Moore entered the Angels’ system with a reputation as one of college baseball’s most complete hitters. His time at Tennessee showcased his blend of power, patience, and leadership, helping the Vols to multiple deep postseason runs.
While his promotion may raise some eyebrows given the statistical output, Moore's ceiling remains high. The Angels continue to show confidence in his long-term potential, banking on his advanced baseball IQ, defensive versatility, and projectable power.
If Moore continues to develop, particularly in cutting down his swing-and-miss tendencies, he could position himself for a major league debut as early as 2025.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava