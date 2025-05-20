Volunteer Country

Christian Moore Promoted to Angels’ Triple-A Affiliate Salt Lake

Former Tennessee star and 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore has been promoted to the Angels' Triple-A affiliate.

Rocket City infielder Christian Moore (7) celebrates hitting a homerun during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park on April 29, 2025. The Knoxville Smokies won 9-6 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Rocket City infielder Christian Moore (7) celebrates hitting a homerun during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park on April 29, 2025. The Knoxville Smokies won 9-6 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Former Tennessee standout and 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore is on the move once again. The Los Angeles Angels have promoted the second baseman to Triple-A Salt Lake, marking another milestone in his young professional career.

As first reported by Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune, Moore is headed to Salt Lake despite modest numbers at Double-A Rocket City. Through his first full professional season, Moore posted a .234/.342/.323 slash line with a 27.4% strikeout rate—metrics that reflect both his plate discipline and his ongoing adjustment to advanced pitching.

Selected No. 8 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Moore entered the Angels’ system with a reputation as one of college baseball’s most complete hitters. His time at Tennessee showcased his blend of power, patience, and leadership, helping the Vols to multiple deep postseason runs.

While his promotion may raise some eyebrows given the statistical output, Moore's ceiling remains high. The Angels continue to show confidence in his long-term potential, banking on his advanced baseball IQ, defensive versatility, and projectable power.

If Moore continues to develop, particularly in cutting down his swing-and-miss tendencies, he could position himself for a major league debut as early as 2025.

