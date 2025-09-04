Former Tennessee Baseball Ace Assigned to the Palm Beach Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system just added a familiar name for Tennessee baseball fans. Left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle, a key arm for the Volunteers during their 2024 College World Series run, has been officially assigned to the Palm Beach Cardinals (Single-A), the organization announced Tuesday.
Former Tennessee Ace Liam Doyle Assigned to Palm Beach Cardinals
From Knoxville to the Pros
Doyle quickly rose to prominence in Knoxville thanks to his command and competitiveness on the mound. During the 2024 season, he emerged as one of Tennessee’s most reliable starters, flashing a mid-90s fastball with late life and a breaking ball that gave SEC hitters fits. Scouts praised his poise in big-game moments, and his ability to work deep into counts made him a steady weekend option for Tony Vitello’s club.
His draft stock rose throughout the spring, culminating in the Cardinals selecting him this summer with the vision that his polish could translate quickly to professional ball.
What Palm Beach Means
The Palm Beach Cardinals, the Low-A affiliate for St. Louis, serve as a crucial developmental stop for pitchers transitioning from the college game to the professional grind. While the level of competition differs from the SEC, the organization views Palm Beach as an ideal setting for refining mechanics, building endurance, and adjusting to a professional schedule.
For Doyle, this assignment provides the chance to showcase his ability to attack hitters with his advanced arsenal and to begin the long climb through the minors. The Cardinals’ system has recently produced several impact arms, and the hope is that Doyle can follow a similar trajectory.
A Tennessee Pipeline
Doyle’s assignment continues the strong connection between Tennessee baseball and Major League organizations. Over the past three years, the Volunteers have seen a steady flow of talent drafted and moved quickly into farm systems. With Tennessee’s rise as an SEC powerhouse, Doyle joins a list of recent standouts carrying Volunteer Orange into the professional ranks.
Looking Ahead
While Doyle’s role with Palm Beach has yet to be announced, he projects as a starter at this stage. His durability, strike-throwing ability, and competitive edge all fit the profile of a developmental arm with upside. If he adjusts well, St. Louis could accelerate his timeline through the minors, particularly if he continues to miss bats and limit walks the way he did in Knoxville.
For now, Palm Beach fans will get the first look at a pitcher who carved his way through the SEC and now begins a new chapter in his career. Tennessee fans, meanwhile, will be watching closely as one of their own starts the journey from college stardom to chasing the major leagues.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU