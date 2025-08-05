Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Baseball Star Hunter Ensley Makes Fast Climb to High-A

Former Tennessee Volunteers outfielder and West Tennessee native Hunter Ensley has quickly climbed the professional baseball ladder, earning a High-A promotion with the Kansas City Royals’ Quad Cities River Bandits just weeks after going undrafted.

Josh Greer

Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) makes a home run-robbing catch at the top of the wall during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025.
Hunter Ensley has made an immediate impact in professional baseball, earning a promotion to High-A with the Quad Cities River Bandits in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Ensley’s rise comes just weeks after signing his first professional contract. In a sport where advancing through the ranks can take years, his rapid move is a testament to his production, adaptability, and relentless work ethic.

His accolades match his production. Ensley earned 2025 ABCA All-American Second Team honors, was named to the ABCA Southeast All-Region First Team, the All-SEC Second Team, and the SEC All-Defensive Team. He also made the 2025 SEC All-Tournament Team and was a 2025 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Watch List selection. Off the field, he was a regular on the SEC Academic Honor Roll, underscoring his dedication in the classroom as well as on the diamond.

Ensley’s final season in Knoxville was among his most complete. He started all 64 games, led the team in hits and doubles, and delivered big performances when it mattered most. From blasting a two-run homer against Kentucky to driving in game-winning runs against Auburn, his ability to impact games was felt throughout Tennessee’s schedule. He also played a key role in postseason success, contributing hits in the NCAA Regional and helping Tennessee secure victories in the SEC Tournament.

Now with Quad Cities, Ensley will face a higher level of competition in one of minor league baseball’s most scenic ballparks, Modern Woodmen Park, located along the Mississippi River. The challenge will be greater, but if his college career is any indication, he is more than capable of meeting it.

For a player who did not hear his name called during the MLB Draft, this promotion is further proof that opportunity belongs to those who are ready. In just a few short weeks of professional baseball, Hunter Ensley has shown he is determined to keep climbing the ladder. His next chapter begins in High-A, but his journey is far from over.

Published
