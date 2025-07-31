Former Tennessee Baseball Stars Blade Tidwell and Drew Gilbert Traded to Giants
Just days before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Mets struck a deal to send right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell, outfielder Drew Gilbert, and reliever Jose Butto to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for standout bullpen arm Tyler Rogers. The trade gives the Mets much-needed bullpen help while the Giants add two of New York’s top prospects, both of whom once starred on Rocky Top.
Tidwell, a Loretto, Tennessee native, made his Major League debut earlier this season, but the results were mixed. In four appearances for the Mets, he allowed 15 earned runs in 15 innings pitched. Used mostly in spot starts, Tidwell showed glimpses of his long-term potential despite the early struggles. Back in Triple-A Syracuse, the former second-round pick settled in with a 6–4 record and a 4.10 ERA across 79 innings. His steady progression on the mound made him a valuable trade asset and a top-10 prospect in the Mets’ system.
Gilbert, meanwhile, has yet to make his big-league debut and has battled injuries over the past two seasons. However, the fiery center fielder has bounced back nicely in 2025. Now fully healthy, Gilbert is hitting .252 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs for Triple-A Syracuse. His batting average is in line with his career numbers, but his power surge this season is turning heads, especially compared to his injury-shortened 2024 campaign.
The trade deadline isn’t new territory for Gilbert. The former Vol was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and was traded to New York in 2023 as part of the blockbuster deal that sent future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander back to Houston. Now, Gilbert finds himself on the move again—this time with a better bill of health and more pop in his bat.
For the Giants, acquiring Tidwell and Gilbert represents a long-term investment in upside. Tidwell projects as a back-end starter with room to grow under San Francisco’s pitching development staff, while Gilbert has the tools and tenacity to become a fan favorite in center field. Both players bring a championship mentality shaped in the SEC’s toughest environments under Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello.
The deal also adds another chapter to Tennessee baseball’s growing legacy in Major League Baseball. The Vols continue to churn out pro-ready talent, and Tidwell and Gilbert’s ascension through the minors is a credit to the program’s development model.
As the Giants look to remain competitive in the NL playoff race, the additions of Tidwell and Gilbert give them more than just future depth—they gain players who have already overcome adversity and proven themselves on big stages. For Mets fans, it’s the price of adding an elite late-inning reliever in Tyler Rogers, but for fans in Knoxville, it’s an exciting new chapter for two former Volunteers now aiming to make their mark in the Bay Area.
