Volunteer Country

How to Watch: Game Two, Hofstra vs Tennessee

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Baseball looks to move to (2-0) Saturday afternoon
Tennessee Baseball looks to move to (2-0) Saturday afternoon / UT Athletics

The Tennessee Volunteers look to remain undefeated in their season opening series agasinst Hofstra. Here's how to watch Game Two of their series.

The Tennessee Volunteers started where they left off following a 2024 College World Series title with a (15-0) run-ruling of Hofstra in their season opener. They look to remain undefeated in 2025 as they take on Hofstra in Game 2 of their opening series. Here's how to watch the contest.

How to Watch: Game Two, Hofstra vs Tennessee

  • GameDay: Friday, February 15th
  • First Pitch: 2:00 PM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Series Record: 0-0
  • Game 2: RHP Marcus Phillips vs. RHP Tristan Nemjo
  • Stream: ESPN App

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball