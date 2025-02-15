How to Watch: Game Two, Hofstra vs Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers look to remain undefeated in their season opening series agasinst Hofstra. Here's how to watch Game Two of their series.
The Tennessee Volunteers started where they left off following a 2024 College World Series title with a (15-0) run-ruling of Hofstra in their season opener. They look to remain undefeated in 2025 as they take on Hofstra in Game 2 of their opening series. Here's how to watch the contest.
- GameDay: Friday, February 15th
- First Pitch: 2:00 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Series Record: 0-0
- Game 2: RHP Marcus Phillips vs. RHP Tristan Nemjo
- Stream: ESPN App
