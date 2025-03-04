Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Radford

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Radford.

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Radford.

There arguably isn't a hotter team in college baseball right now than the Tennessee Volunteers. They went undefeated against Oklahoma State, Rice and Arizona this past weekend in the Astros Foundation College Classic. Not only that, but all but one site has them ranked as the No. 1 team in the country right now.

The Volunteers got the weekend started with a 5-2 win over No. 16 Oklahoma State. They then took care of business against Rice with a 13-3 win and then a 5-1 victory over No. 24 Arizona. The Volunteers have been rolling this season and even against top-25 teams, the results weren't any different for Tony Vitello and his squad.

Now they head into a fresh week with games against Radford, Xavier and St. Bonaventure. They start things off with Radford on Tuesday at home at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch Tuesday's game:

How to Watch Tennessee vs Radford:

• GameDay: Tuesday, March 4th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+

Radford is 5-5 on the season with wins against Akron, Quinnipiac and Mercyhurst. This is the first time these two teams will have played since 2009 when Tennessee won by a final score of 11-4.

