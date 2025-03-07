Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) on the field at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) on the field at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have been absolutely rolling this season. They are putting up runs in bunches every single outing and the pitching staff has been impressive as well. Hopefully things stay that way as the conference schedule begins next weekend against Florida, but this weekend they have St. Bonaventure in a three game weekend series.

Tennessee took care of business earlier in the week with wins over Radford and Xavier. The Volunteers smashed not one, not two but three grand slams in their win over Radford. Against Xavier, it was smooth sailing as they coasted to a 13-1 win.

A name that has really caught some eyes this season is Levi Clark, a true freshman from Walton High School in Georgia. He has appeared in 12 games and started in nine and is batting .545 on the season with five home runs, 20 RBI and four doubles.

Gavin Kilen has also been having a remarkable season as he is batting .511 on the year with seven home runs, 19 RBI, four doubles and three triples.

How to Watch Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure:

• GameDay: Friday, March 7th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+

