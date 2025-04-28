Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings - Tennessee Vols Topple After Rough Weekend
The Tennessee Volunteers have toppled in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
Tennessee baseball had a major opportunity this weekend with a matchup against the LSU Tigers, a top five team. The series did not go to plan though as the Volunteers lost the series and got run ruled during the rubber match on Sunday.
To make matters worse, Tennessee went into the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday with a 3-0 lead. The Tigers scored six runs in the final inning to walk off the Volunteers and rip game one right out of Tennessee's hands. The Volunteers responded by winning the second game on Saturday, but on Sunday, they lost 12-2, and the game was cut short in eight innings.
A tough weekend to bounce back from but Tennessee is going to have to do it. They have Auburn coming to town this weekend, a series against Vanderbilt after that and then a road series against Arkansas to close out the regular season.
Some big opportunities that Tennessee is going to have to capitalize on based on their latest ranking.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Texas
- LSU
- Clemson
- North Carolina
- Florida State
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- UC Irvine
- Georgia
- Auburn
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- NC State
- UCLA
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
- Louisville
- Alabama
- Coastal Carolina
- Troy
- Oklahoma
- Southern Miss
- Ole Miss
- Arizona
- Kansas
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava