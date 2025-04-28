Volunteer Country

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings - Tennessee Vols Topple After Rough Weekend

The Tennessee Volunteers have toppled in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Baseball is in Tuscaloosa to face off agaisnt Alabama
Tennessee Baseball is in Tuscaloosa to face off agaisnt Alabama / UT Athletics

The Tennessee Volunteers have toppled in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Tennessee baseball had a major opportunity this weekend with a matchup against the LSU Tigers, a top five team. The series did not go to plan though as the Volunteers lost the series and got run ruled during the rubber match on Sunday.

To make matters worse, Tennessee went into the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday with a 3-0 lead. The Tigers scored six runs in the final inning to walk off the Volunteers and rip game one right out of Tennessee's hands. The Volunteers responded by winning the second game on Saturday, but on Sunday, they lost 12-2, and the game was cut short in eight innings.

A tough weekend to bounce back from but Tennessee is going to have to do it. They have Auburn coming to town this weekend, a series against Vanderbilt after that and then a road series against Arkansas to close out the regular season.

Some big opportunities that Tennessee is going to have to capitalize on based on their latest ranking.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. LSU
  3. Clemson
  4. North Carolina
  5. Florida State
  6. Oregon
  7. Oregon State
  8. UC Irvine
  9. Georgia
  10. Auburn
  11. Arkansas
  12. Tennessee
  13. NC State
  14. UCLA
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. West Virginia
  17. Louisville
  18. Alabama
  19. Coastal Carolina
  20. Troy
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Southern Miss
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Arizona
  25. Kansas

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball