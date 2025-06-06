Liam Doyle Named 2025 Dick Howser Trophy Finalist, Eyes Tennessee’s First Win Since Todd Helton
Liam Doyle may have one of the busiest and most decorated summers in college baseball ahead of him.
Tennessee’s ace was named one of four finalists for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, awarded annually to the top player in college baseball by the National College Baseball Writers Association. Doyle stands out as the only pitcher among this year’s finalists, joining Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky, and Florida State’s Alex Lodise.
The honor adds to an already impressive résumé for Doyle, who was also named a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award earlier this week. He shares that distinction with Aloy and Lodise, further highlighting the trio’s dominance across both pitching and position-player categories this season.
In his first year with the Volunteers, Doyle has delivered one of the most electric pitching campaigns in program history. Doyle leads the nation with 158 strikeouts, a Tennessee single-season record, and has compiled a 10–3 record with a 2.84 ERA across 18 starts. His ability to command big moments and control high-leverage innings has made him a cornerstone of the Vols’ postseason push.
Should Doyle win the Dick Howser Trophy, he would become only the second player in Tennessee history to do so, joining Volunteer legend Todd Helton. With both national recognition and a postseason spotlight, Doyle’s summer is shaping up to be one for the history books.
