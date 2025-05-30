Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Knoxville Regional, Tennessee Volunteers vs Miami (OH) Redhawks Score

The Tennesee Volunteers are set to take on the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the first round of the Knoxville regional. We have all of the live scoring updates here. 

Christian Kirby

Tennessee Volunteer's Dylan Loy (37) pitches as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Tennessee Volunteer's Dylan Loy (37) pitches as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host their fourth postseason tournament in five years as they take on the Miami (OH) Redhawks. This will be the Volunteers' 15th appearance in the NCAA tournament and its ninth time hosting a regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols are hosting postseason baseball for the fourth time in the past five years and will kick things off against the No. 4 seed in the Knoxville regional, Miami (OH). The Redhawks won the MAC tournament last week to earn an automatic bid into the field.

Should Tennessee advance out of the Knoxville regional, it would take on the winner of the Fayetteville regional next weekend in a best-of-three super regional.

**This article will be updated periodically as the game continues**

LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Miami OH Score

How to Watch Tennessee vs Miami OH:

• GameDay: Friday, May 30th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Watch: ESPNU

Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

