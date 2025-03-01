LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers Baseball vs Rice Owls
Tennessee takes on the Rice Owls on Saturday in the Astros Foundation College Classic
Tennessee takes on the Rice Owls for the first time since 2012. They both have already played one game in Daikin Park with the Vols getting a 5-2 win over Oklahoma State and the Owls taking a run-rule loss to fellow SEc team Mississippi State.
Tennessee on SI has you covered with all of the LIVE UPDATES below. You can also find any Pre-Game info needed below the updates.
LIVE UPDATES
First Inning: (0-3 Vols score on two errors and a fly out by Marin)
Top: Tennessee is hitting first. Dean Curley walks to start the game. Gavin Kilen is now up to bat. He walks to advance Curley. Hunter Ensley is up to bat. Ensley strikes out. Fischer is up to bat with one out and two on. Curley scores on a throwing error and Kilen advances all the way to third after both base runners attempted to steal one base and got away with more. Fischer walks. Levi Clark walks to load the bases for Reese Chapman. Rice makes a pitching change 30 pitches into the first inning as lefty pitcher McCracken is in to pitch. Tennessee hasn't been forced to make a play with their bat yet. Chapman reaches on an error by the shortstop to score Kilen. Bases are backloaded for the Vols and Marin comes to the plate. Marin flies out to score Fischer. Lawless is up to bat. Lawless flies out to end a great Tennessee-hitting strand.
Bottom: Marcus Phillips takes the mound. Motley is up to bat first for the Owls. Phillips strikes him out.
Pre-Game Information
Tennessee's Saturday Uniform vs. Rice
Tennessee's Saturday Starting Pitcher
Tennessee's Starting Lineup vs Rice
1. Dean Curley (SS)
2. Gavin Kilen (2B)
3. Hunter Ensley (CF)
4. Andrew Fischer (DH)
5. Levi Clark (1B)
6. Reese Chapman (RF)
7. Manny Marin (3B)
8. Stone Lawless (C)
9. Jay Abernathy (LF)
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Rice
• GamDay: Saturday, March 1st
• Game Time: 12:05 PM EST
• Stadium: Daikin Park
• Where: Houston, Texas
• Event: Astros Foundation College Classic
• Watch: Astros.com
• Live Updates: Tennessee on SI
• Radio: Vol Network
Tennessee-Rice Series History
Rice won the only contest between the two teams in 2012. In this contest the Volunteers were defeated 11-1. The game was a road test for the Vols. Tennessee has still yet to play Rice in Knoxville.
