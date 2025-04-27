LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs LSU Baseball, Game Three Score
The Tennessee Volunteers are in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers in Game three of the series. Here are the LIVE Updates.
The Tennessee Volunteers got their revenge against the LSU Tigers on Saturday night after dropping the first game of the series late on Friday night following a huge delay that kept the Vols and Tigers from playing until 10:50 PM EST. This game will be the most important game of the series as the winner takes the series.
The Vols will give the start to AJ Russell who will be starting his first weekend game of the season. He is back to action in the weekend rotation, which has been kept from him since his Tommy John's Surgery that dates back to last season. In 5.2 innings worth of action, Russell holds seven strikeouts, and has yet to give up a run.
The contest is set to begin on Sunday at 3 PM EST on the SEC Network. Here are the Live Updates.
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
How to Watch Tennessee vs LSU
• GameDay: Sunday, April 27th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Alex Box Stadium
• Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
• Watch: SEC Network
