LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs LSU Baseball, Game Two Score

Brooks Austin

Tennessee pitcher Marcus Phillips (23) throws a pitch at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Marcus Phillips (23) throws a pitch at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

The Tennessee Volunteers are in Baton Rouge, Lousiana to take on the LSU Tigers in Game two of a three game series. Here are the LIVE Updates.

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking for revenge Saturday night after a heartbreaking ninth-inning collapse on Friday night in a (6-3) loss to the LSU Tigers. Saturday night’s matchup will be just as compelling between the two top-ranked college baseball programs. 

The Vols are expected to start RHP Marcus Phillips. Phillips started the season a commanding (7-0), but has struggled as of late, dropping the last three starts in conference play. Saturday night’s LSU lineup is perhaps his biggest test to date. 

First pitch for Saturday night’s contest is set for 8 PM ET on ESPNU. Here are the LIVE Updates.

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

Tennessee vs LSU Baseball Betting Odds

All odds courtesy of DraftKings
- Tennessee (+1.5) Run Line
- LSU (-1.5) Run Line
- Team Total (12.5)

*Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How to Watch Tennessee vs LSU

• GameDay: Satuday, April 26th
• Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Alex Box Stadium
• Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
• Watch: ESPNU

