Former Tennessee Volunteer Hendon Hooker Released Ahead of NFL Season

Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been released ahead of the NFL season.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker carries the ball he was presented during a pregame ceremony recognizing the team's seniors before the game against Missouri on Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker carries the ball he was presented during a pregame ceremony recognizing the team's seniors before the game against Missouri on Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.
The NFL wrapped up the third week of preseason games, and that brought some unfortunate news for a former Tennessee Volunteer. On Monday, it was reported that quarterback Hendon Hooker had been released by the Detroit Lions, per Jordan Schultz.

Hooker entered the preseason in a quarterback battle with Kyle Allen. Jared Goff was the obvious starter for the Lions, but a decision for who the backup would be needed to be made. Unfortunately for Hooker, it looks like the Lions will be going with Allen and that led to his release from the team.

During preseason games, Hooker recorded zero touchdowns, three touchdowns and 187 passing yards. He also completed just 55 percent of his passes.

Hooker was very successful during his time with the Tennessee Volunteers. Helped the program to a No. 1 ranking during the 2022 season and was a near Heisman finalist. Unfortunately, a knee injury late in the season put an end to his college career and now he looks to continue his career as a quarterback in the NFL.

