Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Texas A&M vs Tennessee, Game 1 Score

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers play host to the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend. The Aggies are on a (1-8) skid in conference play in town to take on the Nation's No. 1 ranked Vols. Here are the live updates.

The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are set to host the Texas A&M Aggies starting Friday night at 7 PM. The Tennessee Vols are on a tear throughout the conference, especially on Friday night's having gone undefeated with LHP, Liam Doyle on the mound.

The Aggies come to town struggling. They are (1-8) in conference play after entering the season as the No. 1 ranked team. They are the fastest team in modern college baseball history to go from No. 1 to unranked. Though are still a talented bunch.

LIVE Updates - Texas A&M vs Tennessee, Game 1 Score

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Injury Report

Texas A&M

  • Gavin Kash, Out
  • Gavin Grahovac, Out
  • Josh Stewart, Out
  • Shane Sdao, Out

Tennessee

  • AJ Russell, Out
  • Alberto Osuna, Out
  • Gavin Kilen, Questionable

Kilen has been battling a hamstring injury over the last week but could potentially get back onto the field during this series it looks like.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Baseball