LIVE Updates - Texas A&M vs Tennessee, Game 1 Score
The Tennessee Volunteers play host to the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend. The Aggies are on a (1-8) skid in conference play in town to take on the Nation's No. 1 ranked Vols. Here are the live updates.
The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are set to host the Texas A&M Aggies starting Friday night at 7 PM. The Tennessee Vols are on a tear throughout the conference, especially on Friday night's having gone undefeated with LHP, Liam Doyle on the mound.
The Aggies come to town struggling. They are (1-8) in conference play after entering the season as the No. 1 ranked team. They are the fastest team in modern college baseball history to go from No. 1 to unranked. Though are still a talented bunch.
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Injury Report
Texas A&M
- Gavin Kash, Out
- Gavin Grahovac, Out
- Josh Stewart, Out
- Shane Sdao, Out
Tennessee
- AJ Russell, Out
- Alberto Osuna, Out
- Gavin Kilen, Questionable
Kilen has been battling a hamstring injury over the last week but could potentially get back onto the field during this series it looks like.
