LSU Tigers Grab Game One, How to Watch Game Two of Tennessee vs LSU
The Tennessee Volunteers were beaten in Game One of the three-game weekend series vs the LSU Tigers. Here's everything you need to know about Game Two of the showdown SEC Series.
The No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers entered this weekend’s road series against the No. 7 ranked LSU Tigers (12-6) in conference play. After a 6 to 3 loss on Friday night to the Tigers, the Vols look to bounce back Saturday night in prime time.
The Vols are in an unfamiliar position. They haven’t lost a game in which Liam Doyle has started all season. Though he threw 6.2 scoreless innings, Nate Snead’s 6 runs allowed in the ninth squandered a three-run lead in dramatic fashion.
As game two approaches, here’s everything you need to know.
How to Watch Tennessee vs LSU
• GameDay: Satuday, April 26th
• Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Alex Box Stadium
• Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
• Watch: ESPNU
Projected Starter:
Saturday’s projected starter for Tennessee is likely to be their typical Saturday starter in the form of RHP, Marcus Phillips. Phillips, a hard-throwing 6’3 right-hander, has a 2.96 ERA on the season in 48.2 innings of work.
Phillips started the season a perfect (7-0), but has lost his last three starts against Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Kentucky, allowing 8 earned runs in 13 innings of work.
