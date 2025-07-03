Luke Bonfield Departs Tennessee Baseball for Assistant Coaching Role at Pitt
After six seasons and a national championship with Tennessee baseball, Luke Bonfield is on the move.
Bonfield, a longtime staffer for the Volunteers and a key behind-the-scenes figure during one of the program’s most successful runs, has accepted a full-time assistant coaching position with Pitt Baseball. He’ll serve as the Panthers’ recruiting coordinator, work with the outfielders, and handle third base coaching duties. The move was first reported by GoVols247 and confirmed by Bonfield to Volquest Thursday morning.
Bonfield departs Knoxville having contributed to a golden era for Tennessee baseball. During his time with the program, the Vols made five NCAA Tournament appearances, advanced to five Super Regionals, reached the College World Series three times, captured four Southeastern Conference titles, and claimed the school’s first-ever national championship in 2024.
A former standout outfielder at Arkansas, Bonfield was no stranger to elite-level college baseball before arriving at Tennessee. He was a .287 career hitter for the Razorbacks and hit 26 home runs while driving in 139 RBIs. In 2018, he played a pivotal role in leading Arkansas to the College World Series Finals. Notably, Bonfield played under then-assistant Tony Vitello, now Tennessee’s head coach, during his time in Fayetteville.
Originally selected by the New York Mets in the 21st round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy, Bonfield opted for the college route before going on to play two seasons of independent professional baseball. He later transitioned into coaching, quickly earning respect across the SEC and college baseball community for his eye for talent and steady presence in player development.
For Pitt, Bonfield brings not only championship experience but also deep SEC recruiting connections and a resume full of postseason success. His addition signals an aggressive step forward for the Panthers as they look to climb the ladder in the always-competitive ACC baseball landscape.
As Tennessee continues its offseason shuffle following a historic run, Bonfield’s departure marks both a loss of continuity and a reminder of just how strong the program’s coaching pipeline has become under Vitello.
