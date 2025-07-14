San Francisco Giants Select Tennessee SS Gavin Kilen No. 13 in 2025 MLB Draft
The San Francisco Giants found their shortstop of the future on Rocky Top.
With the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Giants selected Tennessee’s Gavin Kilen, a poised and polished shortstop who anchored the Vols’ infield in his lone season in Knoxville. Kilen is now the second Tennessee player taken in the first round, joining left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle — a testament to the strength of Tony Vitello’s program, which has produced multiple first-rounders in three of the last four drafts.
Kilen, a native of Milton, Wisconsin, has taken the long, patient route to the pros. Drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of high school in 2022, he opted instead to play college ball, spending two seasons at Louisville before transferring to Tennessee for his junior year. That decision, betting on himself in the toughest conference in college baseball, paid off in a big way.
In 2025, Kilen seamlessly transitioned to SEC competition, becoming a fixture in Tennessee’s lineup and a defensive cornerstone up the middle.
At the plate, Kilen isn’t flashy — he’s reliable.
A left-handed hitter with a short, controlled swing, he batted .357 with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs across 53 games. His approach is mature beyond his years, consistently grinding out tough at-bats and putting pressure on pitchers. Scouts love his bat-to-ball skills, zone discipline, and ability to handle velocity — the kind of traits that age well as the competition stiffens.
What sets Kilen apart is his glove. He plays defense with fluidity and purpose — never rushed, always in rhythm. While there’s some debate about whether his arm strength will hold at shortstop long term, few question his defensive instincts, clean footwork, and ability to read the game in real time. Whether he sticks at short or shifts to second, he’s going to be dependable in the field.
Kilen’s decision to delay pro ball and challenge himself at both Louisville and Tennessee speaks volumes about his priorities — development, discipline, and a team-first mentality. Coaches from both programs rave about his leadership, work ethic, and steady presence. He doesn’t chase headlines. He just makes the next play.
Gavin Kilen may not be the flashiest name in the draft, but he’s the type of player every winning club needs. He plays clean baseball, understands the moment, and leads with actions over words. Giants fans looking for grit, consistency, and long-term upside just got their guy.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee