Tennessee Baseball Astros Foundation College Classic Weekend Preview
Tennessee is set for three games this weekend, all against a different team
Tennessee is set for their biggest non-conference weekend of the season as they take on three different teams in this year’s Astros Foundation College Classic.
Tennessee is set for three intriguing matchups that will put them to the test. This experience will give fans the opportunity to see how the Vols truly are.
On Friday, the Vols will take on the No. 16 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys have struggled early on this season so far, with a 4-3 record. Their three losses came as the Cornhuskers were defeated by Clemson, Texas, and Texas State. The Cowboys are 2-3 on neutral ground and have a lot to prove against the 16th-ranked Vols. They will be facing the Vols ace, Liam Doyle, who has been on a mission since debuting on opening day. In two outings the pitcher in Orange and White has totaled 25 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.87. The Vols are favorites entering this game but the Cowboys are no slouch.
Saturday the Vols will take on Rice. The Owls are the least intriguing matchup for the Vols simply because of the name. This will be a game which Marcus Phillips will have the opportunity to make a name for himself. The Owls aren’t the biggest competitors as they have a current record of 2-5. This will be another matchup for the Vols to prove who the top dawgs are.
No. 24 Arizona will be the final team Tennessee will play. Sunday’s starter is unknown, as Nate Snead was expected to start last weekend and didn’t. Arizona started the season 0-3 but has won five straight games. Tennessee needs a huge victory here to make a national statement. Luckily for the Vols, their bullpen is deeper than others, and they will still have elite arms to use later in the game. The Vols will be in a prime position to win this game but must execute.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill