Tennessee Baseball Defeats Xavier Musketeers
Tennessee puts a beat down on Xavier in the sixth inning. They win in run-rule fashion.
Tennessee took on the Xavier Musketeers Wednesday night and defeated them. The final score was 13-1 in favor of the Vols.
The game started off with a huge home run from the Musketeers. Following the home run, the game would ultimately speed up until Gavin Kilen hit a double for the Vols and Andrew Fischer hit a two run home run.
Tennessee had a lot of success out of the bullpen, coming in and having an amazing outing. He was a true MVP in this one.
Levi Clark had a huge moment for the Vols in the 5th inning, hitting a two-run bases-clearing double. This extended the Vols' lead. The Vols' lead continued to grow with a huge sixth inning that scored seven runs. This was thanks to great hitting and, most notably, a three-run home run of the bat of Reese Chapman.
The rest of the game was vintage Volunteers and the Musketeers stood no chance.
Tennessee returns to action on Friday.
