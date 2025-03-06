Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Defeats Xavier Musketeers

Tennessee puts a beat down on Xavier in the sixth inning. They win in run-rule fashion.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Reese Chapman (13) runs down the first base line during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
Tennessee's Reese Chapman (13) runs down the first base line during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee puts a beat down on Xavier in the sixth inning. They win in run-rule fashion.

Tennessee took on the Xavier Musketeers Wednesday night and defeated them. The final score was 13-1 in favor of the Vols.

The game started off with a huge home run from the Musketeers. Following the home run, the game would ultimately speed up until Gavin Kilen hit a double for the Vols and Andrew Fischer hit a two run home run.

Tennessee had a lot of success out of the bullpen, coming in and having an amazing outing. He was a true MVP in this one.

Levi Clark had a huge moment for the Vols in the 5th inning, hitting a two-run bases-clearing double. This extended the Vols' lead. The Vols' lead continued to grow with a huge sixth inning that scored seven runs. This was thanks to great hitting and, most notably, a three-run home run of the bat of Reese Chapman.

The rest of the game was vintage Volunteers and the Musketeers stood no chance.

Tennessee returns to action on Friday.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball