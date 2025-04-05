Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Pitcher Dylan Loy Goes Viral With Crazy Stat

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job so far this season. While many players have started the season off great, none have done a better job than Dylan Loy.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee pitcher Dylan Loy (37) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Dylan Loy (37) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job so far this season. While many players have started the season off great, none have done a better job than Dylan Loy.

Dylan Loy is setting up for an elite season with the Tennessee Volunteers. Loy has done a great job filling in for Kirby Connell in a similar role as Connell's eligibility was up after last season. He has appeared in 12 games this season and has done a great job. Loy has yet to give up a single run this season.

Loy is the primary bullpen pitcher for the Vols and has made a name for himself in that role. Loy is expected to continue this dominant stretch as the Vols are set to play a double-header against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball