Tennessee Baseball Pitcher Dylan Loy Goes Viral With Crazy Stat
The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job so far this season. While many players have started the season off great, none have done a better job than Dylan Loy.
Dylan Loy is setting up for an elite season with the Tennessee Volunteers. Loy has done a great job filling in for Kirby Connell in a similar role as Connell's eligibility was up after last season. He has appeared in 12 games this season and has done a great job. Loy has yet to give up a single run this season.
Loy is the primary bullpen pitcher for the Vols and has made a name for himself in that role. Loy is expected to continue this dominant stretch as the Vols are set to play a double-header against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.
