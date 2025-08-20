Tennessee Baseball Produces Top MLB Prospects Once Again
Few programs in college baseball have matched Tennessee’s recent track record of developing elite professional talent. The Volunteers’ pipeline to Major League Baseball continues to shine, with multiple players being recognized among the Top Ten MLB Prospects by Position. The latest rankings spotlight five Volunteers whose performances in Knoxville have positioned them as future stars at the next level.
Andrew Fischer: No. 2 Third Baseman (Brewers)
Fischer has quickly become one of the most reliable bats in Tennessee’s lineup and one of the most polished defenders at the hot corner in the country. Ranked as the No. 2 third base prospect, his combination of power and plate discipline makes him a cornerstone piece for the Milwaukee Brewers’ future plans. Scouts have praised Fischer’s advanced swing mechanics and maturity at the plate, viewing him as a potential fast-track player once he turns professional.
Christian Moore: No. 3 Second Baseman (Angels)
Moore’s fiery competitiveness has been the heartbeat of the Vols’ infield. Ranked the No. 3 second baseman in the nation, he brings explosive athleticism, power from the right side, and a knack for clutch hitting. His aggressive style of play and leadership presence have not only elevated Tennessee but also made him a coveted future piece for the Los Angeles Angels, a franchise searching for infield depth and middle-of-the-order bats.
Liam Doyle: No. 4 Left-Handed Pitcher (Cardinals)
Doyle, ranked as the No. 4 left-handed pitcher, anchors Tennessee’s staff with a deceptive delivery and a devastating breaking ball. His command and poise on the mound have impressed both SEC opponents and professional scouts. The St. Louis Cardinals see Doyle as a high-upside arm who can develop into a rotation staple with his mix of velocity and off-speed movement.
Billy Amick: No. 7 Third Baseman (Twins)
A transfer addition who quickly became a fan favorite, Amick slots in at No. 7 among third base prospects. His raw power and defensive versatility stand out, giving the Minnesota Twins a prospect with serious long-term potential. While Fischer is the more polished third baseman, Amick’s ceiling has evaluators intrigued about what kind of pro he might become with further refinement.
Gavin Kilen: No. 7 Second Baseman (Giants)
Kilen rounds out Tennessee’s group as the No. 7 second baseman in the rankings. Known for his smooth glove and consistent bat, he provides stability at a position that often demands both athletic range and offensive reliability. The San Francisco Giants view him as a valuable depth piece with the potential to carve out a steady career at the major league level.
A National Pipeline
With five players ranked in the top ten at their respective positions, Tennessee continues to prove why it has become one of the premier destinations for aspiring professional baseball players. Head coach Tony Vitello’s program has not only turned into a contender in the SEC but also into a factory for pro-ready talent.
From power bats to high-upside arms, the Volunteers’ representation in MLB prospect rankings reflects a culture built on development, competitiveness, and readiness for the next level. If recent history is any indication, expect to see many of these names called early in the MLB Draft and making an impact in the big leagues not long after.
