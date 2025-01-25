Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball's Andrew Fischer Has Standout Potential

Caleb Sisk

Andrew Fischer during a college baseball game with Ole Miss.
Andrew Fischer during a college baseball game with Ole Miss. / Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Andrew Fischer has the potential to be the next Tennessee great.

There's a new star in town for the Tennessee Volunteers baseball squad. Tennessee is set for a chance at back-to-back championships. Although they lost nearly their full starting lineup, Tennessee is looking to reload not rebuild.

A big player for this season will be Andrew Fischer. In case one may have forgotten, Fischer was a 20 home run hitter last season with the Ole Miss Rebels at the third base position. He isn't going to burn the bags with break away speed but he will put the ball in great positions.

Fischer will be replacing a talented Billy Amick who transferred before last season to the Vols from Clemson and showed success. Tennessee fans should expect similar production from Fischer who was a star at Ole Miss and has star potential at Tennessee. He has potential to lead the Vols in homer uns next season and be the best bat at the plate.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

