Tennessee DB, Christian Charles Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Christian Charles (14) looks on during a game against the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Tennessee defensive back, Christian Charles has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal per reports.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the college football news as of late because of the transfer entrance of former starting QB, Nico Iamaleava. They have their fourth NCAA Transfer Portal entry for the spring portal window in the form of defensive back, Christian Charles.

Charles played in (10) games as redshirt junior a year ago at the safety position. He was in the midst of an expected position battle at the safety position alongside Jakobe Thomas and Andre Turrentine who were the projected starters exiting spring practice.

Departures:

• Nico Iamaleava (QB)
• Dayton Sneed (WR)
• John Slaughter (DB)
- Christian Charles (DB)

Additions: (None have been announced)

