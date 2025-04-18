Tennessee DB, Christian Charles Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Tennessee defensive back, Christian Charles has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal per reports.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the college football news as of late because of the transfer entrance of former starting QB, Nico Iamaleava. They have their fourth NCAA Transfer Portal entry for the spring portal window in the form of defensive back, Christian Charles.
Charles played in (10) games as redshirt junior a year ago at the safety position. He was in the midst of an expected position battle at the safety position alongside Jakobe Thomas and Andre Turrentine who were the projected starters exiting spring practice.
Departures:
• Nico Iamaleava (QB)
• Dayton Sneed (WR)
• John Slaughter (DB)
- Christian Charles (DB)
Additions: (None have been announced)
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava