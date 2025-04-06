Volunteer Country

Tennessee Loses Series vs Texas A&M - What Went Wrong

Brooks Austin

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers lost their first SEC series of the year after taking back to back loses against the Texas A&M aggies. Let’s try to figure out what happened.

The Tennessee Volunteers dropped back to back games against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon, thus dropping their first series of the season.

The Aggies were a struggling bunch entering the series. They were (1-8) in conference play, and the lineup just couldn’t get things going against SEC arms. They continued that struggle at the plate Friday night against LHP, Liam Doyle. The Vols no-hit the Aggies on Friday night in a commanding 10-0 win.

The Vols then went on to lose 9 to 3 in Game one of a double-header on Saturday, and were run ruled 17 to 8 (8 innings) game two.

As for what went wrong, Tony Vitello’s reasoning make’s the most sense. Baseball is a funny game, and sudden double headers due to inclement weather combined with a bad day make for bad outcomes.

”They played better than us.” Vitelli said. “We happened to play two games in one day and it was not a good day for us and it was a very good day for them. And maybe we spoke that into existence or maybe I spoke that into existence. You get tired of hearing, you know, negative things about a good program. And like I told you guys, good coaching staff and good players. So, they beat us today in pretty much about every facet. Although you could take the time to analyze poor decisions. Maybe a mistake at-bat or this could have been better base running or pitching. But you know, it’s really simple. At the end of the day, they played better than we did.”

The Bullpen was peppered pretty good on Saturday. They gave up 7 runs in the last four innings of game one, and 13 runs out of the bullpen in game two. This Texas A&M lineup was bound to explode, and Saturday was apparently the time for it.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Home/Baseball