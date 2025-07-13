Tennessee's Liam Doyle Gets Selected in MLB Draft
Tennessee baseball has a new mark of excellence on the mound.
With the fifth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the St. Louis Cardinals selected left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle, making him the highest-drafted pitcher of the Tony Vitello era in Knoxville.
The New Hampshire native spent just one season with the Vols, but it was more than enough to leave a lasting legacy. Doyle, who transferred from Coastal Carolina (freshman season) and Ole Miss (sophomore season), quickly established himself as one of the most dominant arms in college baseball.
In his lone year at Tennessee, Doyle racked up accolades: First Team All-SEC, SEC Pitcher of the Year, and a Golden Spikes Award finalist — becoming just the fourth Volunteer ever to earn that honor.
Doyle's elite command, devastating slider, and mid-to-upper 90s fastball made him a can’t-miss prospect, and the Cardinals wasted no time in securing him with their top-five pick. He was the second pitcher off the board Sunday night, trailing only LSU ace Kade Anderson.
The selection of Doyle surpasses former Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander, who previously held the highest Vitello-era draft slot after being picked ninth overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2023.
With Doyle’s selection, Tennessee continues to cement its status as a national powerhouse in player development, especially on the mound.
